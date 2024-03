DoHS Recognized for Innovative Voluntary SNAP Employment & Training Partnership

“We first partnered with Coalfield in 2020 as part of our efforts to make our voluntary SNAP E&T program the best in the nation. This collaboration has been wonderful for the clients we share with them,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “The new video from USDA really is a powerful testament to what Coalfield does for SNAP recipients who volunteer to participate in the E&T program. We hope to continue this wonderful partnership, as well as our other excellent partnerships with Goodwill, WV Women Work, and Blenko Glass.”



Like the partnership with Coalfield, DoHS’s partnership with Blenko Glass also serves as a model for other states. The partnership, which started in November 2023, is one of only a few SNAP E&T partnerships with a for-profit business nationwide.



SNAP/SNAP E&T clients who are interested in job opportunities should speak with their DoHS county office caseworker. Organizations interested in partnering with DoHS to serve SNAP E&T clients are encouraged to contact BFA by visiting dhhr.wv.gov/bfa/contact/Pages/default.aspx.