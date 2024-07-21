DoHS Reduces Number of Children in State Custody, Continues CPS Workforce Vacancy Improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) today announced the lowest number of children in State custody in more than seven years, in addition to continued improvements to its Child Protective Services (CPS) and Youth Services (YS) workforce in the first half of 2024.



Governor Jim Justice discussed the announcement of the ongoing commitment to reducing the number of children in foster care and strengthening the CPS workforce during his briefing today.



DoHS has experienced a steady decline in the number of children in State custody. As of June 30, 2024, there are 5,991 children in State custody with more than half placed in kinship care, marking the first time since March 2017 that figure has dropped below the 6,000 mark. A year ago, there were 6,286 children in State custody as of June 30, 2023, down from a peak of 7,433 in April 2020.



“These positive trends reflect our ongoing commitment to family-centered practices by improving outcomes for children,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “Through the efforts of our dedicated child welfare staff, who have been instrumental in placing more children in kinship care and reducing the overall number of children in State custody, we are moving closer to our goal of providing stable, supportive environments for all West Virginia children.”