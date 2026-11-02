DoHS to Begin Mailing Energy Assistance Applications Nov. 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Human Services will begin mailing applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, on Nov. 2.

Applications will be sent to households that received regular LIEAP benefits during the previous season, as well as households with children under age 6, adults age 60 and older, and individuals with disabilities.

The deadline to submit pre-LIEAP applications is Nov. 25. Residents may return completed applications by mail, deliver them to a local Department of Human Services office, or apply online through the WV PATH portal.

Officials say funding is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible households may receive up to $2,000 in assistance to help offset winter heating costs.

Applicants using a Public Service Commission-regulated utility as their primary heating source must provide a current utility bill. Households using bulk fuels must submit fuel supplier verification and a receipt.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact their local DoHS office or call the agency’s Client Services Unit at 1-800-642-8589.