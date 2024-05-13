DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance to Host Child Care and Development Block Grant Public Hearing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA), Division of Early Care and Education will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Child Care and Development Block Grant State Plan for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2025 to 2027.



“Every child deserves a bright future, and it begins with access to high quality child care,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “Your input is invaluable in shaping the future of West Virginia’s children as we strive to ensure every voice is heard in our mission to enhance child care services across the state.”



Public insight gathered from the meetings will help guide expenditures for the approximately $72 million received that provides support to improve the affordability, availability, and quality of child care services in West Virginia. Funding assists low-income families in covering the cost of child care, supports consumer education for selecting appropriate child care services, and provides key services such as referral, available resources, necessary training, and technical assistance to child care providers.