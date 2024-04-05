DoHS’s Bureau for Social Services Launches Leadership Training Program

Leaders Thrive focuses on a leadership assessment to help employees understand their leadership behaviors and outline the best ways to capitalize on their strengths and leadership development. In addition, managers will learn to identify their personal workplace priorities and preferences and how to better connect with colleagues whose priorities and preferences may differ.



Training sessions throughout the year will take place under the guidance of Epiphany Consulting, a West Virginia company that provides strategic employee development tools and helps identify, recruit, retain, and grow talent. The final Leaders Thrive session of this year will take place on December 10, 2024, with an emerging leader graduation.



To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities—Social-Services-and-Health-Facilities.aspx.