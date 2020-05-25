78.8 F
Beckley
Monday, May 25, 2020 7:12pm

DOJ urges Nevada to reconsider church social-distancing orders, ‘unequal treatment’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

EXCLUSIVE  The Justice Department is urging Nevada to reconsider its flat ban on religious gatherings of 10 or more people.

“We are concerned, however, that the flat prohibition against 10 or more persons gathering for in-person worship services — regardless of whether they maintain social-distancing guidelines — impermissibly treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas Trutanich and ﻿Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband wrote in a letter obtained by Fox News to the state’s Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“These directives may violate the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, unless the government can prove a compelling interest and pursued the least restrictive means possible,” they wrote.

CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES CHURCHES, HOUSES OF WORSHIP CAN REOPEN UNDER CERTAIN GUIDELINES

They called on Sisolak to amend his emergency directive and remedy the “unequal treatment of places of worship.” Sisolak’s office did not immediately comment.

An emergency directive enacted March 20 banned in-person worship services of 10 or more people and also prohibited drive-in and pop-up services, but the state has since allowed drive-in services.

On May 9, Nevada began phase one of its reopening process by allowing barbershops and salons to reopen by appointment and restaurants and retail to reopen in-house dining at 50 percent capacity, but let stand the ban on churches. On June 4, casinos are set to reopen in the state with social distancing.

Nevada’s neighbor, California, announced Monday that its houses of worship would be allowed to reopen under certain guidelines.

This past Friday, President Trump announced that houses of worship would be deemed “essential” and threatened to intervene if governors did not allow religious services to resume.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now–for this weekend,” Trump said. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

The president added, “In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for reopening houses of worship with social-distancing measures and the use of face coverings.



Source link

Recent Articles

DOJ urges Nevada to reconsider church social-distancing orders, ‘unequal treatment’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.EXCLUSIVE — The Justice Department is urging Nevada...
Read more

Boris Johnson defends UK adviser accused of violating quarantine while showing coronavirus symptoms

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his chief adviser, Dominic...
Read more

David Drucker: Why Biden’s latest gaffe may not be as damaging as Hillary’s ‘deplorables’ remark

News WWNR -
0
The Washington Examiner's David Drucker said on Monday that “only time will tell” if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can rebound from...
Read more

Medal of Honor recipient remembers sergeant major killed in Iraq: ‘We were going to avenge that man’

News WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient, said Memorial Day is a time for him to take stock and...
Read more

These International Stocks Are Extremely Undervalued – Part 1

Money WWNR -
0
These International Stocks Are Extremely Undervalued - Part 1 Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

Boris Johnson defends UK adviser accused of violating quarantine while showing coronavirus symptoms

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his chief adviser, Dominic...
Read more
News

David Drucker: Why Biden’s latest gaffe may not be as damaging as Hillary’s ‘deplorables’ remark

WWNR -
0
The Washington Examiner's David Drucker said on Monday that “only time will tell” if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can rebound from...
Read more
News

Medal of Honor recipient remembers sergeant major killed in Iraq: ‘We were going to avenge that man’

WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient, said Memorial Day is a time for him to take stock and...
Read more
Money

These International Stocks Are Extremely Undervalued – Part 1

WWNR -
0
These International Stocks Are Extremely Undervalued - Part 1 Source link
Read more
video
News

Nunes reacts to IG investigation into potential FISA abuses

WWNR -
0
The DOJ inspector general will investigate potential FISA abuses by the DOJ and FBI. House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes weighs in on...
Read more
News

Mike Pence touts ‘real progress’ as coronavirus deaths continue to fall across country

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap