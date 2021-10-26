Domestic Violence call leads to cash/Drugs arrest in Stanaford

One man is behind bars afterThe Raleigh County Sheriffs department responded to a Domestic Disturbance in Stanaford road discovered Drugs and Cash Monday

The incident was reported at 270 Hoist Road in Stanaford.

On Monday October 25, 2021 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Domestic Disturbance at 270 Hoist Road in Stanaford. As Deputies were investigating the original call they noticed dried marijuana plants outside of the residence. The Deputies then notified Sgt. Acord of the Beckley, Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes taskforce. He obtained a search warrant for the residence. RCSO Deputies and other members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes taskforce executed the search warrant and recovered approximately 872 grams of Methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 114 hydrocodone pills and $900 in US currency. Artie Warwick Jr. age 52 of the same address was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery and the illegal narcotics mentioned above.