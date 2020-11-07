72.6 F
Don Lemon panned for saying ‘how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history’

By WWNR
CNN anchor Don Lemon raised eyebrows on Saturday for expressing the hardships he apparently faced during the Trump presidency. 

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Joe Biden to win both Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, which exceeded the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.  

Lemon took to Twitter and broke his silence about how painful his job was while covering President Trump for the past four years. 

“I don’t dare speak [for] my colleagues, but I can’t tell you how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history,” Lemon tweeted. “Let’s hope the attacks on journalists, journalism and EVERYONE end. Time to move into the light. #america”

Lemon’s tweet didn’t exactly earn much sympathy from critics on social media. 

“Oh you poor thing. Let me forward your tweet to some of my buddies overseas so they can send you some flowers,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, reacted. 

“Don’t worry, you’re not a journalist,” National Review senior writer David Harsanyi told Lemon. 

“You put on make up and read glass on TV for a living, dude. And you are very well paid to do it. Your job is not remotely difficult. Never has been. Never will be. No matter who the president is,” Outkick founder and radio host Clay Travis said. 

Lemon was one of the most outspoken anti-Trump anchors on CNN, repeatedly declaring the president as a “racist” and attacking his supporters. 

Last week, Lemon compared Trump supporters to drug addicts who “have to hit rock bottom” in order to get help and said he had to “get rid of” friends who backed the president. 



