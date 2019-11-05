39.3 F
Donald Trump Jr. blasts media for their coverage of Hunter Biden, the economy

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on “Hannity” Monday and blasted Democrats for their impeachment inquiry and the media for not focusing on former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden’s Ukraine ties.

“I took an unsolicited phone call when we were in a campaign mode as a private citizen, unsolicited. And I’ve done 30 hours of testimony in front of the House and the Senate,” Trump said to host Sean Hannity. ” I’ve had all of those same journalists say that I committed treason on live television for years.”

PROOF OF LINKS: PHOTOGRAPH SHOWS JOE, HUNTER BIDEN GOLFING WITH UKRAINE GAS EXEC

“You’d think Hunter Biden should at least go and maybe do something?” Trump added.

Speaking to ABC’s “Good Morning America” last month, Hunter Biden maintained he did nothing improper in serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company but acknowledged it was “poor judgment” on his part. In his first interview since his overseas business dealings came under scrutiny, Biden said he did not discuss the board seat with his father except for one “brief exchange” that was previously reported.

Trump also accused the media of “trying to turn the economy” to benefit Democrats.

“Every aspect of this economy is churning. And then you see the media literally trying so hard just to destroy that, trying so hard to try to discredit it,” Trump said.

Trump said the media and Democrats can’t accept his father won the election.

“They can’t accept that he won this election, that he beat the anointed one, Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “Who, in all fairness, let’s face it, had no business ever running this country.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.



