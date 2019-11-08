Donald Trump Jr. hits Sunny Hostin in Twitter feud: What’s it like to get paid by network that ‘protected’ Epstein?

Donald Trump Jr. continued his Twitter battle with “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin after his fiery appearance on the daytime program, asking her what’s like to “draw a paycheck” from a network that “protected pedophile-rapist Jeffery Epstein.”

On Thursday, Trump Jr. was slammed by the ladies of “The View” for sharing the reported identity of the intelligence community whistleblower who helped jump-start the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Trump. Hostin went even further and suggested that Trump Jr. committed a “federal crime” for disclosing the name.

Trump Jr. knocked the liberal TV personality by sharing an article refuting her claims.

“Not sure where The View’s @Sunny got her law degree from, but she should think about asking for a refund,” Trump Jr. swiped.

Hostin shot back, asking, “Did you also think what you did at the Trump Foundation was legal?”

Her jab referenced the New York Attorney General’s announcement on Thursday that a judge had ordered Trump to pay $2 million in damages for improper use of Trump Foundation funds in connection with the 2016 presidential primaries and his own political purposes, as part of a lawsuit Trump and the foundation settled with state Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump Jr., however, appeared to have the last word in their dustup.

“What’s it like to draw a paycheck from a network that not only protected pedophile-rapist Jeffery Epstein, but then retaliated against the courageous female whistleblower by pressuring CBS to fire her?” Trump Jr. asked.

That attack was in reference to a growing scandal involving ABC News, under whose umbrella “The View” falls, and anchor Amy Robach’s claim that the network killed the Epstein story three years ago.

Project Veritas, whose founder James O’Keefe describes himself as a “guerrilla journalist,” published the footage that included Robach saying ABC refused to air an interview she conducted with one of Epstein’s victims because the British royal family objected.

Despite widespread criticism, ABC News downplayed the significance of the video, telling Fox News that Robach’s Epstein story wasn’t fit to air.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since, we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it,” an ABC News spokesperson told Fox News. “That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

