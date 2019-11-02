Donald Trump Jr: Mueller probe was farce by Trump-hating Democrats who want to take my father down

Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from Donald Trump Jr.’s new book: “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the Mueller report is out. Turns out I’m not a Russian agent after all!

After spending almost $40 million in taxpayer money, employing 19 of the most prejudiced Democrat lawyers they could find in Washington, D.C. (some of whom had worked for the Clinton family and others who had been at her “victory party”), magically without a single Republican, and taking nearly two years to do an investigation that anyone with half a brain could have done in five minutes, the Mueller team found absolutely zero evidence of collusion or obstruction.

Now, most people would have been willing to leave it at that. Most people would have been relieved to have their name cleared in public after so many years of having it dragged through the mud. And if I were “most people,” this chapter might be a little different. Maybe it would open on the afternoon the Mueller report came out.

There’d be some vivid writing about how relieved I felt, how I could breathe easily for the first time in years. Or maybe there’d be scenes from right in the middle of the whole ordeal, and I’d tell you about how I’d curled up in a corner every night with a teddy bear praying that I wasn’t going to go to prison over this made-up nonsense.

I might include some tear-filled speeches from my friends and family about how they were going to stick with me till the end, how they brought me strength in troubled times. If that’s what you’re expecting, you’d better go buy a different book.

I’m not “relieved” to have the Mueller investigation over with. I don’t feel as though a weight has been lifted off my shoulders, and I’m not breathing any easier than I was on the day that old, over-the-hill puppet was first appointed. I’m not relieved because I know that it was never about Russia or collusion or obstruction. It certainly wasn’t about “the integrity of our elections” or “national security.”

If the Mueller investigation had been about any of those things, the Democrats would have been celebrating along with everyone else when we learned that the president of the United States had not colluded with a foreign power. But they didn’t celebrate. They waved the report in the air like a bunch of lunatics and claimed that you have to read between the lines, man! It’s all in there!

They had officially joined the ranks of the tinfoil hat brigade who think the moon landing was staged in a television studio or who think we’re keeping aliens in Area 51 (if you really want to see aliens, the first place I’d look would be in Nancy Pelosi’s office).

From the day the Mueller investigation began, it was about one thing and one thing only: taking down my father, the only president in the history of this country who was elected without the approval of the ruling class. He was a populist candidate who spoke for real Americans, and that meant he had to go. The investigation was, and always had been, a complete farce. It was started by people who hate Donald Trump more than they love America.

But for some reason, we were all expected to stay quiet and let the Mueller team carry out their crooked investigation in peace. While the Democrats were telling outright lies about us on the floor of Congress during the day, then moving their clown show over to cable news and doing the same thing every night, we were just supposed to just nod along and not say a word.

Sorry, not the way I operate. Throughout the entire investigation, I kept up the heat on television and on Twitter, calling out all of the lies Adam #FullofSchiff was telling about me — which, by the end of the whole thing, got to be like a full-time job — and taking shots right back at the Democrats who were trying to remove my father from office.

You might be shocked to hear, but not everyone was pleased with my combative stance. One afternoon, right in the heat of the Russia hoax, even my lawyers approached me and said, “Don, you might want to slow down on social media, maybe not be so aggressive.” I politely declined.

Shortly after that, my father — yes, my father, Donald J. Trump, our tweeter-in-chief, the so-called Shakespeare of 140 characters — told me that I might be getting “a little too hot” on my social media accounts.

I respect the heck out of my dad, and when he gives me advice I take it ninety-nine point nine percent of the time. This, however, was probably the one time I decided not to listen! He knew as well as I did that there’s no such thing as being “too hot” on social, at least as far as I’m concerned.

I consider myself a sh– talker par excellence. Plus, I knew that when it came down to it, all the morons in the House and the Senate — these clowns like Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who were attacking me every day — would throw me in jail themselves if they had the power to do it.

They didn’t give a damn about investigations or getting to the truth. They just wanted to get my father out of office and punish anyone who supported him — starting with me and my family.

