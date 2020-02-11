49.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:52am

Donald Trump Jr. says he’s honored by chants of ’46,’ but sole focus is father’s 2020 reelection

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that he was incredibly honored after leaving his father’s campaign stage in New Hampshire on Monday to chants of “46.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy, the younger Trump said the experience at his father’s rally was “very humbling.”

TRUMP, LOOKING TO ‘SHAKE UP THE DEMS A LITTLE BIT,’ HITS ‘MUMBLING’ PELOSI IN RALLY AHEAD OF KEY NH PRIMARY

However, Trump said that right now his singular focus is his father’s 2020 reelection campaign, not on a potential 2024 run to be the nation’s 46th president.

“I mean, when you look at the accomplishments, the things that he’s been able to get done, the things he’s been able to get done despite unprecedented resistance…Right? Nothing but resistance,” said Trump.

“No one watching can name a single thing that the Democrats have even tried to do over the last three-and-a-half years other than [to] prevent him from doing anything and he’s still getting it done,” he stated.

“I love the direction that this country is going [in],” Trump added, touting the president’s strong economy, increase in wages and unemployment numbers. In January, 225,000 jobs were added and the unemployment rate was at 3.6 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Unemployment numbers are the lowest in recorded history for every demographic. I mean, we’re really living an American blue-collar boom which is what he promised,” Trump told the “Friends” hosts.

“That’s why you’re getting those people – that many people – to show up, and to stay that long, and to be that supportive,” he said of his father’s rallies.



Source link

Recent Articles

Donald Trump Jr. says he’s honored by chants of ’46,’ but sole focus is father’s 2020 reelection

News WWNR -
0
Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that he was incredibly honored after leaving his father's campaign stage in New Hampshire on Monday to chants...
Read more

Data Update 3 For 2020: The Price Of Risk

Money WWNR -
0
When investing, risk is a given, and if you choose to avoid it, at any cost, you will, and in the last decade,...
Read more

Judge Jeanine: If you questioned the deep state's existence, you just saw it

News WWNR -
0
Jeanine Pirro breaks down former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony. FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX...
Read more

‘It feels good out here,’ Democrats make final pitch as New Hampshire votes

News WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER/DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. - As the sun rose over New Hampshire, Democratic presidential hopefuls hit the streets as they faced a last chance...
Read more

Trump, Klobuchar see strong showing in Dixville Notch’s midnight voting

News WWNR -
0
Before many voters in New Hampshire woke up for the state's crucial Democratic primary day, the polls in three small townships saw their doors...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Data Update 3 For 2020: The Price Of Risk

WWNR -
0
When investing, risk is a given, and if you choose to avoid it, at any cost, you will, and in the last decade,...
Read more
video
News

Judge Jeanine: If you questioned the deep state's existence, you just saw it

WWNR -
0
Jeanine Pirro breaks down former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony. FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX...
Read more
News

‘It feels good out here,’ Democrats make final pitch as New Hampshire votes

WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER/DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. - As the sun rose over New Hampshire, Democratic presidential hopefuls hit the streets as they faced a last chance...
Read more
News

Trump, Klobuchar see strong showing in Dixville Notch’s midnight voting

WWNR -
0
Before many voters in New Hampshire woke up for the state's crucial Democratic primary day, the polls in three small townships saw their doors...
Read more
News

Trump says call for 7-9 years prison term for adviser Stone is ‘horrible’

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump described a demand by prosecutors on Monday for a federal judge to sentence his longtime adviser...
Read more
News

Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak: A woman wearing a face mask crosses a road after the extended...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap