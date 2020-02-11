Donald Trump Jr. says he’s honored by chants of ’46,’ but sole focus is father’s 2020 reelection

Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that he was incredibly honored after leaving his father’s campaign stage in New Hampshire on Monday to chants of “46.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy, the younger Trump said the experience at his father’s rally was “very humbling.”

TRUMP, LOOKING TO ‘SHAKE UP THE DEMS A LITTLE BIT,’ HITS ‘MUMBLING’ PELOSI IN RALLY AHEAD OF KEY NH PRIMARY

However, Trump said that right now his singular focus is his father’s 2020 reelection campaign, not on a potential 2024 run to be the nation’s 46th president.

“I mean, when you look at the accomplishments, the things that he’s been able to get done, the things he’s been able to get done despite unprecedented resistance…Right? Nothing but resistance,” said Trump.

“No one watching can name a single thing that the Democrats have even tried to do over the last three-and-a-half years other than [to] prevent him from doing anything and he’s still getting it done,” he stated.

“I love the direction that this country is going [in],” Trump added, touting the president’s strong economy, increase in wages and unemployment numbers. In January, 225,000 jobs were added and the unemployment rate was at 3.6 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Unemployment numbers are the lowest in recorded history for every demographic. I mean, we’re really living an American blue-collar boom which is what he promised,” Trump told the “Friends” hosts.

“That’s why you’re getting those people – that many people – to show up, and to stay that long, and to be that supportive,” he said of his father’s rallies.