39.3 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 15, 2019 11:11am

Donald Trump Jr. slams Burr over his Senate subpoena

By WWNR
News

Donald Trump Jr. joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to react to the president standing up to Democrats on the Mueller probe and his decision to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. #FoxandFriends #FoxNews

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Donald Trump Jr. slams Burr over his Senate subpoena

News WWNR -
0
Donald Trump Jr. joins 'Fox & Friends' to react to the president standing up to Democrats on the Mueller probe and his decision to...
Read more

Holiday Spending Off To A Modest Start

Money WWNR -
0
By Robert Hughes Retail sales and food-services spending increased 0.2 percent in November following a 0.4 percent gain in October. Excluding gasoline...
Read more

Arrest in Jersey City shooting after man’s phone number found in shooter’s pocket

News WWNR -
0
A New Jersey man was arrested Saturday in connection with the deadly shooting in Jersey City last week that left four people dead...
Read more

California volunteer search-and-rescue worker dies on mountain while looking for missing hiker

News WWNR -
0
A California high school teacher and volunteer search-and-rescue worker – who was separated from his partner Saturday afternoon while looking for a missing...
Read more

Ben Shapiro: NY Times columnist is wrong about depression and suicide rates in red states

News WWNR -
0
Paul Krugman of The New York Times has posited a theory: Red states cause depression and suicide.In a column titled "America's Red State...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Holiday Spending Off To A Modest Start

WWNR -
0
By Robert Hughes Retail sales and food-services spending increased 0.2 percent in November following a 0.4 percent gain in October. Excluding gasoline...
Read more
News

Arrest in Jersey City shooting after man’s phone number found in shooter’s pocket

WWNR -
0
A New Jersey man was arrested Saturday in connection with the deadly shooting in Jersey City last week that left four people dead...
Read more
News

California volunteer search-and-rescue worker dies on mountain while looking for missing hiker

WWNR -
0
A California high school teacher and volunteer search-and-rescue worker – who was separated from his partner Saturday afternoon while looking for a missing...
Read more
News

Ben Shapiro: NY Times columnist is wrong about depression and suicide rates in red states

WWNR -
0
Paul Krugman of The New York Times has posited a theory: Red states cause depression and suicide.In a column titled "America's Red State...
Read more
News

Democrat lawmaker opposed to impeachment will switch parties: report

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic U.S. lawmaker who opposed his party’s moves to impeach President Donald Trump told staff on Saturday he will...
Read more
News

California man charged with murder after allegedly forcing girlfriend to induce miscarriage

WWNR -
0
A California man faces a first-degree murder charge after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and forcing her to take pills and effectively abort...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap