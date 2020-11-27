48.4 F
Beckley
Friday, November 27, 2020 4:33pm

Donor sues pro-Trump group for $2.5M over ’empty promises’ on voter fraud

By WWNR
A pro-Trump group is being sued by a donor for not delivering on promises to overturn the election results in President Trump’s favor. 

PA POLL WATCHER ALLEGES MISSING USB CARDS, UP TO 120,000 QUESTIONABLE VOTES

Fred Eshelman sued Houston-based True the Vote Inc. for $2.5 million — the sum of a number of donations made to the organization — over “vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises” he said he received after inquiring about the efforts to investigate purported voter fraud. 

True the Vote promised to “investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election.” 

The group filed lawsuits in several battleground states and collected statements from whistleblowers claiming they witnessed attempts to impede legal vote tallies.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP SAYS HE WILL LEAVE OFFICE IF ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES FOR BIDEN

The efforts were an attempt to bolster unsubstantiated allegations amid ongoing legal battles by President Trump, who has claimed widespread voter fraud cost him the race against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. 

But Eshelman’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Houston federal court, claims his donations were for naught, and the group failed to update him on the status of the election battle, so he asked for his money back, according to reports by Bloomberg. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Eshelman said in the complaint that True the Vote offered him $1 million if he wouldn’t sue, Bloomberg notes.

Eshelman is the former CEO of Pharmaceutical Product Development and founding chairman of Furiex Pharmaceuticals.



