Downtown Beckley Hosts The North American Solstice And Sky Car Show.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) – For the third year in a row, the city of Beckley hosted a national car show. Over 180 vehicles lined the city streets for the Solstice and Sky Car Show Thursday evening. Owners of Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky vehicles from the United States and Canada were in the Beckley area over the past week traveling several hundred miles to experience the winding roads of Southern West Virginia. The North American Solstice and Sky Annual Meet brings together owners of the popular vehicles built by General Motors in the early 2000s.

“Most of us came in on Sunday, we’re staying in town here at the Country Inn,” said car club member Kevin Fiegel. “We have close to 200 cars here. They’re basically the Pontiac Solstice and the Saturn Sky. This car was designed specifically by GM for an average American to have a nice, sporty car. The Saturn Sky was produced in Wilmington, Delaware. It was manufactured in 2007, ’08 and ’09. All total, they made 34,000, and that was just before GM cancelled the Saturn.”

Dozens of Skys and Saturns began rolling into town early Thursday evening, and were welcomed by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

“What a wonderful bunch of people. I mean, without exception, everybody’s so complementary on our little city here, and glad to be here. And these cars are beautiful. The Solstice and the Skys are unbelievable. Everybody who comes in in a car show are so appreciative and so gracious, just wonderful people and we just love having them here.”

Car show attendees gathered under the gazebo at Word Park to enjoy live music from Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers. Randy Gilkey performed at Fosters Bar and Tavern. There were food trucks and several downtown restaurants were open for business, including the Fruits of Labor Cafe on Neville Street and the Sakura Mankai Cafe on Main Street.

Money raised by the NASSAM event goes to local charities. This year’s beneficiary was Big Creek People In Action, a nonprofit organization that serves the community of McDowell County in education, housing and food assistance.