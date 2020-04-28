53.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:17pm

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ impression of him

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci shared his thoughts on “Saturday Night Live” enlisting Brad Pitt to portray him in a recent sketch.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared “Un Nuevo Dia” for NBC’s Telemundo for an interview about the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the video, the interviewer asked Dr. Fauci how he felt about Pitt’s impersonation, which came weeks after he jokingly suggested the 56-year-old Oscar-winner portray him on the show.

“I think he did great,” Fauci said. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES AND FATALITIES, STATE BY STATE

The real-life Fauci made sure to note that he was particularly impressed by Pitt’s decision to remove his wig and glasses at the end of the sketch to give an honest, heartfelt thank you to both him and all the front-line workers in America that are treating people amid the unprecedented pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to Brad Pitt's impression of him on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to Brad Pitt’s impression of him on ‘Saturday Night Live.’
(AP/NBC)

“And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line,” Pitt concluded his bit.

TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“I think he showed that he is really a class guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” Fauci said. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

The premise of the sketch had to do with Pitt’s Fauci attempting to clarify some of the statements made by President Trump about the country’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. When the “Un Nuevo Dia” interviewer asked Fauci if any of the candid thoughts Pitt’s version stated had ever crossed his mind, Fauci responded bluntly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everything he said on ‘SNL’ is what’s going on,” he stated. “He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Pandemic politics: Pro-Biden ad slams Trump coronavirus response, campaign returns fire

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A top pro-Joe Biden super PAC is going up...
Read more

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ impression of him

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Dr. Anthony Fauci shared his thoughts on...
Read more

Ohio to vote, largely by mail, in primary delayed by COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Ohio will hold nominating contests largely by mail on Tuesday after voting originally scheduled for March 17 was delayed and in-person...
Read more

UK not ready to change social distancing measures: PM Johnson’s spokesman

News WWNR -
0
A person is seen wearing a mask on a bus in Oxford Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London,...
Read more

4/28 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 4/28/2020 24 New Reported Cases 481 Reported Cases Recovered ( +26 ) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pandemic politics: Pro-Biden ad slams Trump coronavirus response, campaign returns fire

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A top pro-Joe Biden super PAC is going up...
Read more
News

Ohio to vote, largely by mail, in primary delayed by COVID-19

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Ohio will hold nominating contests largely by mail on Tuesday after voting originally scheduled for March 17 was delayed and in-person...
Read more
News

UK not ready to change social distancing measures: PM Johnson’s spokesman

WWNR -
0
A person is seen wearing a mask on a bus in Oxford Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London,...
Read more
Dennis Prager

4/28 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 4/28/2020 24 New Reported Cases 481 Reported Cases Recovered ( +26 ) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human...
Read more
News

Lakers in touch with L.A. mayor’s office about potential workouts

WWNR -
0
The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor's office to discuss the possibility of opening their practice facility for players...
Read more
News

Washington Post blasted for claiming ‘Trump allies’ are ‘amplifying’ Biden accuser Tara Reade

WWNR -
0
The Washington Post was slammed late Monday night for its bizarre framing of the latest developments that emerged surrounding the allegations made by Biden...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap