Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ impression of him

Dr. Anthony Fauci shared his thoughts on “Saturday Night Live” enlisting Brad Pitt to portray him in a recent sketch.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared “Un Nuevo Dia” for NBC’s Telemundo for an interview about the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the video, the interviewer asked Dr. Fauci how he felt about Pitt’s impersonation, which came weeks after he jokingly suggested the 56-year-old Oscar-winner portray him on the show.

“I think he did great,” Fauci said. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

The real-life Fauci made sure to note that he was particularly impressed by Pitt’s decision to remove his wig and glasses at the end of the sketch to give an honest, heartfelt thank you to both him and all the front-line workers in America that are treating people amid the unprecedented pandemic.

“And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line,” Pitt concluded his bit.

“I think he showed that he is really a class guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” Fauci said. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

The premise of the sketch had to do with Pitt’s Fauci attempting to clarify some of the statements made by President Trump about the country’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. When the “Un Nuevo Dia” interviewer asked Fauci if any of the candid thoughts Pitt’s version stated had ever crossed his mind, Fauci responded bluntly.

“Everything he said on ‘SNL’ is what’s going on,” he stated. “He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”