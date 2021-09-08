Dr. Clay Marsh to speak at Concord University Event

ATHENS, WV –(WWNR) Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus response coordinator, will be the featured speaker for Concord University’s Constitution Day observance on Thursday, Sept. 16. The virtual forum discussion will begin at 2 p.m. Marsh is addressing the topic “Lessons Learned from COVID-19 – from WV and the World.”

Pi Sigma Alpha, Concord’s Political Science Honor Society, is hosting the event and members of the organization will serve as moderators. The Concord campus community and the general public are invited to participate in the virtual event at no charge.

On September 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met to sign the document they had created. Pi Sigma Alpha encourages all Americans to observe this important milestone in the nation’s history by participating in local events, forums and discussions. Concord’s upcoming observance is part of a long-standing annual tradition at the University to mark Constitution Day.

Dr. Clay Marsh

Marsh is West Virginia University’s chief health officer. As WVU’s vice president for health sciences, he oversees five health sciences schools across three campuses and serves on the governing boards that determine policy and priorities for the WVU Medicine clinical enterprise. Additionally, as executive dean, Marsh leads the WVU School of Medicine.

In response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsh was appointed as the state’s “coronavirus czar” by Gov. Jim Justice. In his role, Marsh coordinates the state’s response to the challenges of COVID-19, collaborating with federal, state, and local agencies, health officials, researchers, and other organizations.