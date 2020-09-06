Dr. Makary warns of Labor Day coronavirus surge: ‘We need to be very careful’

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary urged the country to take precautions over Labor Day weekend, warning of an increase in coronavirus infections after the United States saw significant surges following Memorial Day and July Fourth.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jon Scott on Sunday, Makary stressed that while “we have seen some good news with the coronavirus,” he “would not celebrate victory just yet.

FAUCI WARNS 7 STATES TO BE CAUTIOUS OVER LABOR DAY

“Going into Memorial Day, going into the Fourth of July, we saw bumps come afterward, we saw super-spreading events and when we look at the numbers right now going into Labor Day, they’re not that much different than the numbers going into the Memorial Day,” he explained.

Makary’s warning comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci urged seven Midwestern states to take extra precautions over the holiday weekend, citing the outbreaks that followed previous summer holidays.

“There are several states that are at risk for surging, namely North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois,” Fauci told Bloomberg News last week. “Those states are starting to see an increase in the percent positive of their testing; that is generally predictive that there’s going to be a problem.”

Fauci previously said Labor Day would be a “critical point” in predicting the severity of the virus’ outbreak throughout the fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Echoing Fauci’s concern, Makary said the U.S. is “not doing that great looking at a potential collision when the flu comes this fall.

“That’s why I would urge people to keep doing what they can to take the precautions,” he emphasized. “We need to be very careful.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.