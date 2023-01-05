Dr. Matthew Christiansen Named State Health Officer and Bureau for Public Health Commissioner

Prior to joining DHHR, Dr. Christiansen was active in primary care and addiction treatment across the lifespan. He earned his medical degree and master of public health degree from Marshall University.“I am greatly honored to serve West Virginia in this capacity,” said Dr. Christiansen. “I look forward to implementing a continued vision for improved health for all residents of this great state.”Dr. Christiansen replaces Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., who announced in October 2022 that she was stepping down. Dr. Amjad has served in an advisory capacity since that time. “Dr. Amjad stepped into this role in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and has helped guide West Virginia’s COVID response in an incredible way,” said Dr. Coben. “We appreciate her service and wish her the best as she returns to her private practice.”Rachel Thaxton, ODCP Assistant Director, and Christina Mullins, DHHR Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, will handle administrative functions of ODCP while a search is conducted for a permanent ODCP Director.