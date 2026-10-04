Dr. Serena Starcher – Episode 25, Part 2

On this episode of Our Communiversity Today, host Dr. Ramon Stuart welcomes back Dr. Serena Starcher, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, for the second installment of their two-part conversation. Part 1 followed the path that brought her to the superintendent’s office. Part 2 turns to the work being done in Raleigh County Schools to educate and elevate students, families, and the Southern West Virginia community.

Raleigh County Schools serves approximately 9,800 students through 27 schools: 17 elementary schools, 5 middle schools, 4 high schools, and 1 career technical education center. The district also operates a virtual school for students in grades K-12.

From National Merit semifinalists and AP scholars to state champions and all-state athletes, Raleigh County students excel in the classroom, on courts and fields, and in state and national competitions. The district offers programs and coursework in STEM, computer science, career exploration, and career technical education, along with art, music, and theatre for students in grades K-12.

Missed Part 1? Watch Dr. Serena Starcher – Episode 24, Part 1.

Raleigh County Schools

Website: boe.rale.k12.wv.us

Phone: (304) 256-4500

Email: slstarch@k12.wv.us

Follow Raleigh County Schools on Facebook @raleighcountyschools, Instagram @raleighcsd, and X @RCSDWV.