Dr. Serena Starcher Is Raleigh County’s New Superintedent Of Schools

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – At a special meeting on Friday, the Raleigh County Board of Education chose a new School Superintendent.

By a vote of 3 to 2, the Board chose Dr. Serena Starcher, current assistant superintendent to replace David Price, who’s retiring on June 30th.

Dr. Starcher says her main focus will be on improving student outcomes and bringing families back into the school system.

“We’ve lost a good number of students to home schools, to non-public schools, to the Hope Scholarship program. I really hope to work with those families to bring students back to the system.”

“I really want to jump out and work on our public relations campaign and get positive stories out, tell our story. If we don’t tell our story, someone will tell it for us, so I really want to focus on that as we move forward.”

Supporters of Dr. Starcher said it was her extensive experience that gave her the edge over other candidates for the Superintendent’s position.

“She’s been a superintendent before, in Fayette County” said board member Richard Snuffer. “She’s been assistant superintendent in Raleigh County for seven years. So she has a great deal of experience in the field of doing the superintendent’s work.”

Serena Starcher will become Raleigh County’s next Superintendent of Schools on July 1st.