Dragon’s Den Gaming Is Open At Its New Location.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The ribbon was cut Monday on Dragon’s Den Gaming’s new location at 606 North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. The business specializes in board games, role playing games and trading card games like Dungeons and Dragons, Magic The Gathering, Pokemon, Warhammer, Yu-Gi-Oh and more. Owner Allen Walker says Dragon’s Den had outgrown its old location on Main Street in uptown Beckley. The new location offers more space for gamers.

Dragon’s Den has a large selection of Warhammer models, paints and supplies, Legos and action figures, books and manga, books and manga, jigsaw puzzles, gaming tables and even specialty Japanese snacks and soft drinks.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Walker says they’ve done record business in 2020 and again in 2021. He says that Warhammer models can be built and painted at home, Dungeons and Dragons can be played over home computers or thru Skype and Pokemon can be collected at home.

Dragon’s Den is open Monday thru Thursday from 11am to 8pm; Friday from 11am to 9pm and Saturday from Noon to 5pm. For more information, visit dragondengaming.tcgplayerpro.com or www.facebook.com/DragonDenGaming.