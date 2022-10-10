Drug Takeback Day Scheduled for Raleigh County

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are partnering for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #23 on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Crab Orchard Pharmacy located at

1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard (304) 253-7474.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has permanent prescription drop off boxes located in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division at 201 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley (304) 255-9300.

This is a free service offered to the public.