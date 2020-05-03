62.6 F
Dutch coronavirus cases rise 335 to 40,571 with 69 new deaths: health authorities

FILE PHOTO – A woman wearing a mask crosses an empty square in central Maastricht, Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased by 335 to 40,471, Dutch health authorities said on Sunday.

The National Institute for Public Health reported 69 new deaths, taking total COVID-19 fatalities to 5,056. The authorities stress that the actual number of infections is likely higher because not all suspected COVID-19 patients are being tested.

