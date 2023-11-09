Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall Receives Top Honor For The Tenth Year In A Row.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A local car dealership is celebrating a decade of excellence.

On Wednesday, Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall received the GMC Mark Of Excellence Award for the tenth year in a row. Dealership Principal and Part Owner Jeff Serio says the award is about more than the number of cars sold.

“It’s about how we treat our customers, how we bring them back into our service department, how the vehicles are fixed correctly. It’s an all-encompassing award, and it’s extremely prestigious. We want to be, not just another car dealership, because Lord knows we don’t have, the greatest reputation in the world, our industry. So anything we can do to lift that up and make it right, make people feel comfortable when they come in.”

Dutch Miller Automotive Group purchased Beckley Auto Mall five months ago. Serio says the quality of the people at the dealership and the quality of the people in the market have been everything that they hoped for.

“The quality of our team members is second to none. These folks have grown up here, they’re part of the community, they’ve lived here their whole lives for the most part. I’ve never seen a harder working group of people that care. They’re not just here to collect a paycheck. They’re here, I mean, cause this is their career. This is their future. They’re here to take care of their families. And I love that.”

Serio says it’s also important for Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall to give back to the community. They’ve worked with local schools, the Salvation Army, Beckley Little League and other community organizations.