Dwayne Richardson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund shoe drive announced

[BECKLEY, W.Va.] As the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles and the Logan Wildcats prepared to take the floor at the New River CTC Invitational on Saturday evening a moment of silence was held for Dwayne “Wayne” Richardson, Jr.



Richardson would have turned 19 on Jan. 9, but he passed away last year. He was a student at Woodrow Wilson High School and played on the basketball team. Richardson was an avid shoe collector.



To honor his memory, an athletic shoe drive will be held from Jan. 10 through Feb. 18, 2022, in support of the Dwayne Richardson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund. All styles, sizes and levels of quality are welcome. Collected shoes will be sold to raise funds for the scholarship fund and remaining shoes will be donated to a local nonprofit for distribution in our community.



“New River CTC is pleased to be able to partner with Woodrow Wilson High School to assist with getting the word out about the scholarship fund shoe drive,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green.



For Woodrow Wilson High School students, a box will be placed near the office to collect donated shoes. Others interested in donating shoes can visit The Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship Facebook page for additional information.