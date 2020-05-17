78.9 F
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he’s ‘very proud of’ his daughter as she joins WWE

By WWNR
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s daughter is joining the family business.

During a virtual conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson revealed that his daughter — Simone, 18 — has signed a contract with WWE, the professional wrestling organization where he worked before transitioning into acting.

“She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind,” said Johnson, 48. “First of all, I mean, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But, more importantly, ‘follow in my footsteps’ sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson chatted virtually with Jimmy Fallon.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star explained that it was a long time coming; Simone had been working toward it since she was just 16.

“She was working her a– off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling,” Johnson explained. “She hung in there. I’m very, very proud of her.”

Not only is Simone following in her father’s footsteps, but her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia also were professional wrestlers. Both were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rocky died earlier this year at the age of 75.

In February, Simone shared a photo to Instagram, expressing her excitement at joining the WWE.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you,” the caption read. “I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

The picture featured Simone wearing a grey WWE T-shirt and grinning.



