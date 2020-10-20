64.4 F
Beckley
Monday, October 19, 2020 9:25pm

Eagles fans seen fighting in stands in return to Lincoln Financial Field

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Philadelphia Eagles were among the nine teams who allowed fans to be in the stadium during games Sunday. The Eagles had a big matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Some fans used the privilege to sit in the seats at Lincoln Financial Field to watch their team while others chose to get rowdy and fight each other. Video surfaced on social media Sunday night of a big brawl that took place.

DOLPHINS REACH BYE WEEK AT .500 FOR 1ST TIME UNDER FLORES

One fan, wearing a Carson Wentz jersey stomped down about five rows to meet his opponent. The two exchanged punches while another fan joined into the melee. Other fans, including those in Ravens jerseys, helped to break up the fight before things got really out of hand.

The Eagles lost the game 30-28.

TOM BRADY PLAYS AGAINST SON OF FORMER COLLEGE TEAMMATE IN BUCS-PACKERS GAME

Philadelphia allowed up to 7,500 fans into the stadium as teams try to navigate the uncharged waters of the coronavirus pandemic. The Eagles will also have fans in the stands when the New York Giants come to town on Thursday night.

“We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field,” team president Don Smolenski said in a statement last week. “After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months. We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Eagles fans seen fighting in stands in return to Lincoln Financial Field

News WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia Eagles were among the nine teams who allowed fans to be in the stadium during games Sunday. The Eagles had a...
Read more

The Senate’s path to confirming Amy Coney Barrett

News WWNR -
0
“This goose is cooked,” exclaimed Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., at last week’s final confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.It pretty...
Read more

White House official slams NY Gov. Cuomo over ‘highly irresponsible’ comments on COVID vaccine

News WWNR -
0
White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah ripped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday over what she called “highly irresponsible” comments about a possible coronavirus vaccine.“Playing politics with a vaccine...
Read more

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez to start opener against Ohio State

News WWNR -
0
Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez will start this week's opener against No. 5 Ohio State, coach Scott Frost said Monday.Martinez, who had a...
Read more

Sarah Sanders says Trump should ‘hammer home’ these 2 issues at last debate

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has two issues he needs to "hammer home” at the next presidential debate, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders said on Monday.“One...
Read more

Related Stories

News

The Senate’s path to confirming Amy Coney Barrett

WWNR -
0
“This goose is cooked,” exclaimed Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., at last week’s final confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.It pretty...
Read more
News

White House official slams NY Gov. Cuomo over ‘highly irresponsible’ comments on COVID vaccine

WWNR -
0
White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah ripped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday over what she called “highly irresponsible” comments about a possible coronavirus vaccine.“Playing politics with a vaccine...
Read more
News

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez to start opener against Ohio State

WWNR -
0
Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez will start this week's opener against No. 5 Ohio State, coach Scott Frost said Monday.Martinez, who had a...
Read more
News

Sarah Sanders says Trump should ‘hammer home’ these 2 issues at last debate

WWNR -
0
President Trump has two issues he needs to "hammer home” at the next presidential debate, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders said on Monday.“One...
Read more
Money

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

WWNR -
0
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020 Source link
Read more
video
News

Barrasso lays out what the next COVID-19 stimulus bill needs to contain

WWNR -
0
Republican Sen. John Barrasso says the bill can't be 'handout heaven' like what was passed by House Democrats. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap