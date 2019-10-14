64.2 F
Beckley
Monday, October 14, 2019 8:19pm

Eagles release veteran linebacker Zach Brown

By WWNR
NewsSports



PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles released linebacker Zach Brown Monday, just three days after his unflattering comments about former teammate Kirk Cousins.

Multiple teams are expected to be interested in Brown’s services, according to Adam Schefter.

His level of play is believed to be the primary factor behind the move, though his recent comments didn’t help his cause.

When asked about Cousins on Friday, in front of the Eagles’ game at the Minnesota Vikings, Brown said: “I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball. For me, that’s probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They’ve got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands.”

Cousins threw four touchdown passes against the Eagles in a 38-20 Vikings win.

After the game, Brown was asked to comment on Cousins.

“I’m here to talk about the game. Not about that,” he said.

Pressed further, he said: “Any other questions besides about Kirk Cousins?” before finally relenting and saying: “He did a good job. He played good. Hat’s off to him.”

Brown, who was signed to a one-year deal by the Eagles in May, has played significant snaps in all six of Philadelphia’s games this season, posting 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pair of passes defensed.

Brown, 29, has 661 career tackles for Tennessee, Buffalo, Washington and Philadelphia.

His departure likely means an increased role for Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry. It is also likely that the Eagles sign a linebacker, especially with starter Nigel Bradham dealing with an ankle injury.



Source link

Recent Articles

Eagles release veteran linebacker Zach Brown

News WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles released linebacker Zach Brown Monday, just three days after his unflattering comments about former teammate Kirk Cousins.Multiple teams...
Read more

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs bipartisan sanctions on Turkey: Graham

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that he had spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Turkey's offensive in northern Syria,...
Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 career goals in Portugal’s game vs. Ukraine

News WWNR -
0
Cristiano Ronaldo reached 700 career goals in official matches by scoring for Portugal in their 2-1 loss to Ukraine in a Euro 2020...
Read more

Trump hits Turkey with tariffs, threatens sanctions over Syria incursion

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses conservative activists at the Family Research Council's annual gala in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri...
Read more

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson overtakes Chiefs’ Pat Mahomes as MVP betting favorite

News WWNR -
0
For the first time this season, the favorite to win NFL MVP resides in Seattle.Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson moved ahead of Kansas...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs bipartisan sanctions on Turkey: Graham

WWNR -
0
U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that he had spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Turkey's offensive in northern Syria,...
Read more
News

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 career goals in Portugal’s game vs. Ukraine

WWNR -
0
Cristiano Ronaldo reached 700 career goals in official matches by scoring for Portugal in their 2-1 loss to Ukraine in a Euro 2020...
Read more
News

Trump hits Turkey with tariffs, threatens sanctions over Syria incursion

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses conservative activists at the Family Research Council's annual gala in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri...
Read more
News

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson overtakes Chiefs’ Pat Mahomes as MVP betting favorite

WWNR -
0
For the first time this season, the favorite to win NFL MVP resides in Seattle.Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson moved ahead of Kansas...
Read more
News

Biden says he wouldn’t pardon Trump if elected president

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said that if he is elected president, he would not pardon President Trump from any possible...
Read more
News

Boxing’s best can sometimes lead to its worst like in the case of Patrick Day

WWNR -
0
At its best, boxing is the most exhilarating sport in the world. There is nothing, and I mean nothing, as great as a...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap