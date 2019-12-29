Eagles’ Rodney McLeod, Cowboys’ Jason Witten would secure contract incentives with NFC East title

A victory Sunday and an NFC East title would be a little sweeter for Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. Jason Witten also has added financial incentive to help the Dallas Cowboys leapfrog the Eagles for the division crown.

McLeod and Witten need their respective teams to reach the postseason to trigger incentive clauses in their contracts, sources told ESPN.

McLeod already has achieved the 85% playing-time component but needs Philadelphia to make the playoffs to earn a $250,000 incentive, according to sources.

Witten has 59 receptions this season, already surpassing the 55-catch component on his deal, but he needs Dallas to reach the playoffs to earn a $375,000 incentive.



The Eagles (8-7) would win the NFC East with a victory over the New York Giants. The Cowboys (7-8) need to beat the Washington Redskins and have Philadelphia lose to win the division.

Several other players have notable incentives they can reach in Sunday’s regular-season finales:

• Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has 2,544 passing yards this season, needs 206 against the Texans to reach 2,750 and collect a $250,000 incentive. He also has thrown for 20 touchdown passes and would receive another $250,000 bonus if he throws for 23 total, as well as another $250,000 if he throws 25.

• Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has nine touchdown passes this season, would get a $250,000 bonus if he reaches 10.

• Buccaneers pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who has 6.5 sacks this season, needs 1.5 sacks against the Falcons to collect a $500,000 incentive.

• Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, who has 663 receiving yards this season, needs 137 more against the Packers to collect a $250,000 incentive.

• Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has 50 catches this season, needs five receptions against Washington to achieve a $250,000 incentive.

• Rams linebacker Clay Matthews would earn $250,000 for a half-sack against the Cardinals. Matthews already has earned $750,000 for eight sacks, but would collect $1 million for 8.5 or more.

• Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who already has earned $800,000 in incentives this season for receptions and receiving yards, can earn an additional $300,000 against the 49ers. Lockett needs nine more catches for an additional $100,000 in incentives and one touchdown for an additional $200,000. His incentives are $400,000 for 75 catches, $500,000 for 85 catches, $400,000 for 1,000 receiving yards and $200,000 for eight touchdowns. Lockett has 76 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

• Cardinals guard Mike Iupati, who has accrued 91% playing time this season, would earn $500,000 in incentives if he stays at 90%. If he doesn’t, he’ll make $350,000.

• Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who has five sacks this season, needs 1.5 sacks against the Saints to reach 6.5 and a $500,000 incentive.

• Niners running back Raheem Mostert, who has rushed for 715 yards this season, needs 35 yards against Seattle to achieve his $250,000 incentive. That $250,000 becomes $500,000 if Mostert reaches 850 yards.

• Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley, who has 44 catches for 737 yards this season, needs one reception against the Colts to reach his $125,000 incentive. He also has a $125,000 incentive if he reaches 750 receiving yards this season.

• Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who has five sacks this season, would make an additional $250,000 if he reaches six.

• Vikings kicker Dan Bailey, who has made 92% of his field goals this season (23-for-25), would earn a $1 million incentive if he stays above 90%. If he’s between 87.5 and 90%, it would fall to $750,000; if he’s between 84 and 87.5%, it would be $500,000.

• Bengals punter Kevin Huber, currently 11th in the NFL in net punting average, would get $150,000 if he finishes in the top 10.

• Lions punter Sam Martin, currently 10th in the NFL in net punting average, would get $300,000 if he finishes in the top 12.

• Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, who is 2-of-3 on 50-plus-yard field goals this season, needs to go 1-for-1 or better against the Cowboys from that distance to reach a $50,000 incentive.