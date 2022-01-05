Earl M. Vickers Memorial Bridge Rehabilitation Project, new traffic pattern

Fayette County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH)

announces a new traffic pattern, due to the continued bridge rehabilitation project for the

Earl M. Vickers Memorial Bridge (Montgomery Bridge), according to Greg Hylton,

District Nine Construction Engineer.

This work will begin on Monday January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. The US 60

westbound entrance and exit ramp will be closed to commercial vehicles. Barring any

unforeseen circumstances, the US 60 westbound ramps will reopen in unimpeded traffic

on Tuesday September 13, 2022. Motorists can expect delays and should allow

additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the

citizens and guests to the area. Commercial vehicles are advised to observe all truck

detour signs and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

The anticipated completion date for this project is September 13, 2022.

However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may

change the project schedule.