Early Voting Begins in West Virginia

Early voting is now underway in West Virginia and continues through Oct. 31.

State officials report voter registration numbers continue to climb ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. According to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, nearly 18,000 voters have registered since the May primary, reflecting continued interest in this year’s election.

, organizing manager for the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, said an ongoing statewide survey conducted by the organization shows many residents remain concerned about rising living expenses. She said issues such as proposed data centers, potential impacts on electricity costs and general affordability are among the topics most frequently raised by respondents.

“They’re really feeling the pinch right now and they want leaders who are going to listen to them and hear what they have to say, and not that of corporate interests,” Holcomb said.

The organization’s “Hear America” survey aims to gather feedback from 6,000 West Virginians by the end of the year.

Holcomb said early voting offers flexibility for residents who may face scheduling conflicts on Election Day, lack reliable transportation or cannot take time away from work to cast a ballot.

Voters can find early voting locations and hours through their county clerk’s office. Election officials encourage voters to verify polling locations before heading to vote.

This election is also the first statewide election requiring voters to present a photo identification at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include a West Virginia driver’s license, state-issued identification card, U.S. passport or student photo ID.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls across West Virginia will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.