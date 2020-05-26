66.1 F
Beckley
Monday, May 25, 2020 11:23pm

Earthquake rattles NZ for the second time in 48 hours

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


SYDNEY (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the New Zealand city of Levin, near the country’s capital Wellington, a day after a 5.8 tremor was recorded in the same area, government seismic monitor Geonet said on Tuesday.

The epicentre was 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Levin and at a depth of 32 km.

The country’s capital Wellington and nearby areas were shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Michigan Gov. Whitmer caught in Memorial Day lockdown controversy over husband’s reported boat request

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faced backlash from Republican...
Read more

Earthquake rattles NZ for the second time in 48 hours

News WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the New Zealand city of Levin, near the country’s capital Wellington, a day after a...
Read more

Mike Tyson to get $20 million contract offer to return to boxing, report says

News WWNR -
0
Mike Tyson might actually make a comeback to the boxing ring.According to MMA Fighting, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to offer...
Read more

Jim Harbaugh flips out as LB Jaydon Hood commits to Michigan

News WWNR -
0
Michigan landed its second ESPN 300 linebacker in as many days on Monday when Jaydon Hood announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Hood...
Read more

DOJ urges Nevada to reconsider church social-distancing orders, ‘unequal treatment’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.EXCLUSIVE — The Justice Department is urging Nevada...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer caught in Memorial Day lockdown controversy over husband’s reported boat request

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faced backlash from Republican...
Read more
News

Mike Tyson to get $20 million contract offer to return to boxing, report says

WWNR -
0
Mike Tyson might actually make a comeback to the boxing ring.According to MMA Fighting, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to offer...
Read more
News

Jim Harbaugh flips out as LB Jaydon Hood commits to Michigan

WWNR -
0
Michigan landed its second ESPN 300 linebacker in as many days on Monday when Jaydon Hood announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Hood...
Read more
News

DOJ urges Nevada to reconsider church social-distancing orders, ‘unequal treatment’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.EXCLUSIVE — The Justice Department is urging Nevada...
Read more
News

Boris Johnson defends UK adviser accused of violating quarantine while showing coronavirus symptoms

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his chief adviser, Dominic...
Read more
News

David Drucker: Why Biden’s latest gaffe may not be as damaging as Hillary’s ‘deplorables’ remark

WWNR -
0
The Washington Examiner's David Drucker said on Monday that “only time will tell” if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can rebound from...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap