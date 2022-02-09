Economic Development Leaders Announce Plans for $11 Million Initiative to Build More Resilient Communities across Southern WV

Initiative part of ACT Now Coalition Chosen by U.S. Economic Development Administration for $500,000 “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” Grant with Effort Now to Leverage $100 Million More

HUNTINGTON, WV – The Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition (“ACT Now Coalition”) launched on Monday, February 7 at Coalfield Development Corporation’s West Edge Factory in Huntington, WV. Speakers included representatives from the state’s two largest municipalities (Charleston and Huntington), its two largest universities (West Virginia University and Marshall University), and a network of workforce, community, and economic development partners. The coalition will submit an application in March to the U.S. EDA seeking $75 million, leveraged with $30 million in other funds, to implement a coordinated economic development strategy in southern West Virginia. Senator Joe Manchin addressed the proceeding by video, and representatives of Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller, as well as state government leadership, also joined in the event.

As part of the proposal, the WV Community Development Hub in partnership with Advantage Valley, Northern WV Brownfields Assistance Center at West Virginia University, WV Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall University, and WV Hive is seeking $11 million to fund the WV Community and Business Resilience Initiative. The initiative builds a 3-prong approach that serves as the foundation for successful economic diversification in southern West Virginia: people (leadership and business development), planning (strategic and community resilience plans), and places (community and downtown development).

If funded, teams working on the WV Community and Business Resilience Initiativewill engage thousands of community and local business leaders as well as deploy $900,000 in technical assistance and help business owners raise $1 million in capital to better position West Virginia communities to build a viable, sustainable economic future from the ground up.

The WV Community and Business Resilience Initiative will lead to:

New and expanding businesses that scale up the number of homegrown entrepreneurs who share a mindset about economic diversification, climate resiliency and green technologies (Advantage Valley & WV Hive);

Diverse groups of high-capacity, locally-based leaders who are prepared to create Community Resilience Plans as well as advance large-scale community resilience and green development projects (WV Community Development Hub); and

Multiple new and historic properties in development to create the built environment needed to catalyze community and economic growth (WV Brownfields Assistance Centers).

Partners planning the WV Community and Business Resilience Initiative are deploying their highest-impact strategies in community and economy building to get results. If funded, partners anticipate that thousands of residents in Southern West Virginia will be engaged in a collaborative process. They will create hundreds of jobs and support more than 500 businesses in launching or expanding. More than 100 community revitalization projects will launch and up to 30,000 square feet in existing buildings will be evaluated for remediation and renovation opportunities.