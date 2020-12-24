44.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 10:44pm

Ecstacy, of Hip-hop trio Whodini, dead at 56

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


John “Ecstacy” Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56.

Hip-hop trio Whodini’s Grand Master Dee confirmed the news to Variety.

The cause of death remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the musician could not be reached for comment.

LESLIE WEST, HARD ROCK BAND MOUNTAIN GUITARIST, DEAD AT 75

John 'Ecstacy' Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Jalil Hutchins rounded out the pioneering trio, a contemporary of Grandmaster Flash known for their songs “Freaks Come Out At Night” and “Five Minutes of Funk.”

Fletcher was known for wearing a “Zorro” hat.

REBECCA LUKER, STAR OF BROADWAY’S ‘SOUND OF MUSIC,’ DEAD AT 59

Their music was popular in the early 1980s and earned them one platinum and two gold albums, according to the outlet.

Whodini originated in Brooklyn, New York in 1982 and released their first single, “Magic’s Wand,” not long after. A self-titled debut album was released in 1983.

Whodini members (left to right) John 'Ecstacy' Fletcher, Jalil Hutchins and Drew 'Grandmaster Dee' Carter. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Whodini members (left to right) John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher, Jalil Hutchins and Drew ‘Grandmaster Dee’ Carter. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their album “Escape” was released the next year and contained the track “Friends,” which has been a mainstay in modern hip-hop via samplings by artists like Kanye West, Tupac, and Dr. Dre.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Whodini’s final album, “Six,” was released in 1996.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ecstacy, of Hip-hop trio Whodini, dead at 56

News WWNR -
0
John "Ecstacy" Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56.Hip-hop trio Whodini's Grand Master Dee confirmed the news to Variety.The cause of death...
Read more

Gabbard calls on young, healthy lawmakers to refuse COVID-19 vaccine until elderly, front-line workers get it

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, urged her colleagues under the age of 65 to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday until front-line workers and vulnerable populations are adequately...
Read more

NBA postpones Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets game

News WWNR -
0
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Rockets do not have the league-required...
Read more

ICE: 4,000+ known or suspected gang members, including those in MS-13, deported in FY 2020

News WWNR -
0
ICE deported more than 4,000 known or suspected gang members in fiscal year 2020, including hundreds belonging to the MS-13 gang, the agency said in...
Read more

Ex-Rep. Katie Hill sues Daily Mail, ex-husband for ‘nonconsensual porn’

News WWNR -
0
Former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her ex-husband and several media outlets for distributing "nonconsensual porn," including naked photos of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gabbard calls on young, healthy lawmakers to refuse COVID-19 vaccine until elderly, front-line workers get it

WWNR -
0
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, urged her colleagues under the age of 65 to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday until front-line workers and vulnerable populations are adequately...
Read more
News

NBA postpones Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets game

WWNR -
0
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Rockets do not have the league-required...
Read more
News

ICE: 4,000+ known or suspected gang members, including those in MS-13, deported in FY 2020

WWNR -
0
ICE deported more than 4,000 known or suspected gang members in fiscal year 2020, including hundreds belonging to the MS-13 gang, the agency said in...
Read more
News

Ex-Rep. Katie Hill sues Daily Mail, ex-husband for ‘nonconsensual porn’

WWNR -
0
Former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her ex-husband and several media outlets for distributing "nonconsensual porn," including naked photos of...
Read more
News

NY Post Editorial Board: COVID relief bill is why Congress is hated so much, by so many

WWNR -
0
Public approval of Congress sank to just 15 percent in the latest Gallup poll, but lawmakers are determined to find out how low...
Read more
News

Minnesota business owner ‘appalled and outraged’ at lack of help in coronavirus relief bill

WWNR -
0
A Minnesota small business owner is "outraged and appalled" by what she sees as a lack of support for small businesses in the recently passed...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap