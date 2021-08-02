Edward A. “Ted” Diaz appointed Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) Edward A. “Ted” Diaz has been appointed Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA).





Born and raised in Huntington, WV, Diaz has spent the past 10 years working at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, most recently serving on the staff of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs at the VA Central Office in Washington, DC.



Diaz logged 20 years of active-duty service in the United States Navy before his retirement in 2007. He earned numerous awards and commendations, including the Navy & Marine Corps Medal for Heroism for his actions in support of the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, during the 1996 Civil War.



“Not only is this man a West Virginia native, but his credentials are off-the-charts,” Gov. Justice said. “Ted Diaz has been an absolute superstar in his service to our country, and now, I’m incredibly excited to welcome him back home to continue his service on behalf of the State of West Virginia. I have all the confidence in the world that he will make us proud.”



“Being appointed to this critical role by Governor Justice is an honor and a privilege,” Diaz said. “I am excited to use the experience that I’ve gained working at the federal level, both to take care of the great Veterans that we already have in West Virginia and to recruit more Veterans into this state that I love so much.



“Under my guidance, the Department of Veterans Assistance will also strive to end Veterans homelessness in West Virginia, promote mental health awareness and initiatives, and help combat the growing problem of Veteran suicide,” Diaz continued. “I look forward to taking on the responsibility of addressing the needs of West Virginia’s Veterans.”



A graduate of Marshall University, Diaz is the son of the late Dr. Salvador and Eleanor (Cline) Diaz. He is married to fellow Huntington native and Marshall alumna Julia (Narcise) Diaz and has four children.



Diaz will step in for former WVDVA Secretary Dennis Davis, who passed away unexpectedly in January.



“We miss Dennis Davis so much,” Gov. Justice said. “I cannot tell you enough what a great man he was and what a great job he did.



“We mourn losing Dennis Davis,” Gov. Justice continued. “But we’re going to carry Dennis’ torch and continue to run forward.”