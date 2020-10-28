54 F
Election 2020 polling average shows Biden leading Trump nationally with just days left

By WWNR
Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in national polling, although the race has tightened to a seven-point lead for Biden, down from 10 points earlier in October, according to Real Clear Politics’ polling average.

Biden also appears to have the advantage in battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin. Washington Post-ABC News polls of likely voters released Wednesday show Biden at 51% and Trump at 44% in Michigan, and Biden at 57% and Trump at 40% in Wisconsin.

COOK POLITICAL REPORT EDITOR: TIME TO ‘SOUND THE ALARM’ ON BIDEN’S LIKELY VICTORY

Biden’s lead in Michigan does shrink among registered voters, who favor him by five points, according to the Washington Post-ABC News poll.

President Trump talks to reporters as first lady Melania Trump listens before boarding Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump talks to reporters as first lady Melania Trump listens before boarding Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump barely won both states in 2016. Real Clear Politics’ polling averages shows Biden up by 8.7 points in Michigan and 7.8 points in Wisconsin.

Biden appears to be growing his support in Wisconsin. Voters trusted Biden over Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic by seven points in September, and that figure jumped to 20 points this month, according to the Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The Trump campaign isn’t giving up on Wisconsin just yet, and the president visited Tuesday.

POLLS SHOW BIDEN GAINING GROUND IN TEXAS, GEORGIA

Trump ramped up his attacks on Biden’s proposed law enforcement policies during a campaign stop, telling supporters in West Salem, Wis., that Biden and leading Democrats “incite violence and hatred against our police officers.”

Meanwhile, Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman said Tuesday it’s time to “sound the alarm” that Biden is likely to be the next president of the United States.

Wasserman made the case that Biden has a better chance of beating Trump in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 for multiple reasons. 

“First, Biden’s lead is larger and much more stable than Clinton’s was at this point. Second, there are far fewer undecided and third-party voters left to woo — reducing the chances of a late break toward one side,” Wasserman wrote for NBC News

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.



