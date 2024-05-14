‘Election Night Reporting’ System for May 14 Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va – The WV Secretary of State’s secure reporting website for Tuesday’s unofficial Primary Election results will be live on election night according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.After the polls close and the votes are tabulated, each county clerk will report unofficial results directly to the Election Night Reporting (ENR) site for the public to see. The website will be updated periodically throughout the night. All results are unofficial until the election is certified after canvassing on May 20. “We want West Virginia voters, candidates, and the media to know that our Election Night Reporting system is the trusted source for Tuesday’s election results,” said Secretary Warner. “We invite everyone to join us on Tuesday evening to monitor election results being reported by all 55 counties.”Polls are open in all 55 counties from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m on Tuesday. Voters standing in line by 7:30 p.m. will be given a waiting voter’s permit that guarantees them the opportunity to vote. You can search your polling location by using your full name and date of birth to look up your voter registration. Voters are also encouraged to view their sample ballot before leaving to vote.Secretary Warner also wants to remind voters that potential election violations can be reported directly to the WV Secretary of State’s Office using a smartphone by texting “WV” to 45995 and then filling out the mobile complaint form provided. Photos can be attached to the complaint form but pictures should never be taken of voters in the process of voting.Complaints of possible election fraud can also be reported by calling the Election Fraud Hotline at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.Find more information on West Virginia’s May 14 Primary Election by visiting GoVoteWV.com﻿