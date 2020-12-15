Electoral College confirms Biden’s election victory

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

The Electoral College voted to confirm Joe Biden’s win

President-elect Joe Biden said that “the integrity” of the nation’s elections remains intact in an address he gave Monday evening after electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia cast ballots, formalizing his victory over President Trump in last month’s presidential showdown.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” the president-elect declared. “We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

Biden described the president’s persistent efforts to reverse the election results as an “unprecedented assault on our democracy.”

But he also urged that “now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Attorney General William Barr announces resignation

Attorney General Bill Barr resigned Monday touting President Trump’s record and accomplishments, despite what he called a “partisan onslaught” and “relentless, implacable resistance.”

Trump announced Barr’s departure in a Twitter post.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Trump also tweeted a copy of Barr’s resignation letter, in which the attorney general praised the president and made the comments about Trump’s constant opposition.

Trump added: "Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!"

Violent DC protesters demand Antifa rioters be released from jail

A group of violent protesters on Monday gathered outside a Washington jail to demand that Antifa rioters, who were arrested at a weekend rally in the capital, to be released from jail.

A video shared online showed police spraying what appears to be pepper spray at protesters gathered outside the entrance to a jail.

“All Out DC,” a group that describes itself as a “collective of DC antifascist activists” announced on Twitter a show of support for the jailed protesters scheduled for Tuesday at noon. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS



Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats and the mainstream media put the country through five years of hell because they “refused to accept the results of the 2016 election” on “Hannity” Monday night.

“Sanctimonious, self-proclaimed journalists, and maybe they believe their own lies at this point – they lie to our faces, they have for years,” he said.

