48.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 16, 2020 6:49pm

Electronic glitch triggers Dominican Republic vote suspension

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) – Dominican Republic’s nationwide municipal elections were suspended only four hours after voting began on Sunday due to a glitch in the electronic voting system, officials said.

More than 7.4 million voters were due to vote to elect 3,849 positions in 158 municipalities across the Caribbean nation. The failure of the system is likely to raise concerns ahead of the May 17 presidential elections.

Julio Cesar Castanos, president of Dominican Republic’s electoral body, said nearly half of the electronic devices did not work properly and many virtual ballot papers did not load, leaving citizens unable to cast their votes.

“We are going to initiate a thorough investigation of what happened and why those ballot papers did not load correctly,” Castanos said in a press conference.

The electronic system was used in 18 of the 158 municipalities and focused on cities and regions with high population density, accounting for 62.4% of the electorate. Paper ballots were due to be used elsewhere.

Castanos said that the failures only occurred in the 18 municipalities that used electronic voting.

Eduardo Frei, president of the observer commission from the Organization of American States (OAS), recommended an exhaustive audit to determine the failure and called for a dialogue of all political sectors to find a solution and hold new elections.

Luis Abinader, leader of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party, said the suspension of the vote was “outrageous and unjustified”.

Several opposition parties, such as the People’s Force, of former President Leonel Fernández, objected to the use of electronic voting due to fears software could be manipulated.

Reporting by Ezequiel Abiu Lopez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bernie Sanders interrupted by topless protesters at Nevada rally

News WWNR -
0
A group of topless protesters stormed a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada Sunday afternoon, throwing paint, fake blood and water on the podium before...
Read more

Russian artist who posted sex video that brought down Macron ally arrested

News WWNR -
0
French authorities on Saturday detained a Russian artist who has claimed responsibility for releasing a sex tape that brought down Emmanuel Macron’s preferred...
Read more

Electronic glitch triggers Dominican Republic vote suspension

News WWNR -
0
SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Dominican Republic’s nationwide municipal elections were suspended only four hours after voting began on Sunday due to a glitch...
Read more

Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about his acquittal on impeachment charges by the...
Read more

UFC Fight Night – Should Jon Jones be next for Jan Blachowicz?

News WWNR -
0
Polish light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz needed a signature win at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Santa Ana Center in Rio Rancho,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bernie Sanders interrupted by topless protesters at Nevada rally

WWNR -
0
A group of topless protesters stormed a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada Sunday afternoon, throwing paint, fake blood and water on the podium before...
Read more
News

Russian artist who posted sex video that brought down Macron ally arrested

WWNR -
0
French authorities on Saturday detained a Russian artist who has claimed responsibility for releasing a sex tape that brought down Emmanuel Macron’s preferred...
Read more
News

Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about his acquittal on impeachment charges by the...
Read more
News

UFC Fight Night – Should Jon Jones be next for Jan Blachowicz?

WWNR -
0
Polish light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz needed a signature win at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Santa Ana Center in Rio Rancho,...
Read more
News

Biden calls out Sanders after supporters reportedly targeted union: ‘Find out who the hell they are’

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden called out 2020 presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after the Culinary Union complained that Sanders’ supporters “viciously...
Read more
News

Cal Thomas: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doubles down on reforms

WWNR -
0
I recently interviewed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos who claimed the president’s proposed $4.8 trillion budget includes “a significant step toward returning flexibility...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap