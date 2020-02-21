29.2 F
Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign raised $11 million in January

FILE PHOTO: Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $11 million in January for her presidential bid, but spent nearly all the money her campaign had amassed and ended the month with only $2.3 million in cash, a campaign finance disclosure showed on Thursday.

Warren outraised several rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but went into the Iowa caucuses with less cash than both.

