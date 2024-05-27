Emergency Management Division Announce Major Disaster Declaration for April Severe Weather Events

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) today announced that President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the state of West Virginia.



This declaration is in response to the severe weather events from April 2-6, 2024, which included straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.



“We worked really hard for this Major Disaster Declaration,” said Gov. Justice. “We made sure we had the damage reports from every single county to get our ducks in a row. After the wreckage the April storms caused, West Virginia deserves this funding. Now, we are going to start rebuilding our communities.”



The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration will provide vital federal assistance to the affected communities, accelerating recovery efforts and ensuring resources are available for rebuilding and restoration.



This declaration includes Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs, which will support local governments, nonprofit organizations, and residents impacted by the disaster. The declaration makes Individual Assistance funding available to qualifying affected individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel counties. The declaration makes Public Assistance available to governments and certain private non-profits in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Preston, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. The declaration also makes funding from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) open to all 55 counties. The purpose of HMGP is to help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.The severe weather events caused extensive damage throughout West Virginia. Straight-line winds and tornadoes resulted in uprooted trees, damaged homes, and compromised infrastructure. Additionally, flooding, landslides, and mudslides created hazardous conditions and displaced residents.



State and local emergency management teams have been working around the clock since the onset of these events, offering immediate response and support to those affected.



“Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our residents,” said WVEMD Deputy Director Matt Blackwood. “We urge everyone to stay informed and follow local authorities’ guidance as we continue recovery efforts.”



Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas may apply now for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov/, calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.