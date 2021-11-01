EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPOND TO SMALL FIRE AT CONCORD

ATHENS, WV –(WWNR) Local fire departments have extinguished a small fire in Concord University’s Alexander Fine Arts building.

Instructional Technology technicians reported the fire shortly before noon on Friday. They were repairing the lighting system at the time. One bulb in the system sparked, igniting the curtains on the Main Stage of the auditorium.

The building was immediately evacuated and 911 was called. The fire was extinguished quickly and damage was minimal.

Evening classes in the Fine Arts building were canceled due to smoke from the fire.