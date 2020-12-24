50.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 24, 2020 8:00am

Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns reflects on how he has changed following first game since mother’s death

By WWNR
NewsSports


Playing his first official game since his mother died in April due to complications from COVID-19, an emotional, reflective Karl-Anthony Towns walked off the court following the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ season-opening win with the game ball tucked under his arm.

“It meant a lot,” Towns said Wednesday night after the Wolves beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101. “Selfishly, it meant a lot.”

Towns said he’s going to give the game ball to his father to put next to his mom at their family home.

“I’m just happy I got this for her,” Towns said. “I told her I wanted to get her this win and get her this ball, so I’m just happy to be able to get it done.”

Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died at 59 on April 13 after dealing with the virus for a month. Towns called the game “heavy,” and when asked how he has changed mentally throughout this year, he said he’s essentially a new person.

“I don’t even recognize most of my other games and years I’ve played and how I felt those days,” he said. “If I can be honest with y’all for a second, I mean, I don’t really recall or really care.

“I only know what happened from April 13 on. Because you may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13. He’s never coming back. I don’t remember that man. I don’t know that man. You’re talking to the physical me, but my soul has been killed off a long time ago.

“I want to answer your question,” he continued, “but that man you’re talking about from April 13 or before, I don’t know him. I don’t recall any parts of him.”

Towns, 25, grew up in a tight family and was very close to his mother. He said he has tried to channel his emotions from her death and find a “different source of strength.” He has been transparent about his devastation, posting an 18-minute mini-documentary on YouTube in early November called “The Toughest Year of My Life.”

But he said he did his best to focus on the game Wednesday, and played a key part in leading the Wolves to a comeback win. Towns scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

“No matter how bad my situation is, how f—ed up my life is, I’m gonna keep being here for these guys,” Towns said. “I’m gonna let them see me smile even though inside I’m not smiling whatsoever. I owe that to these guys as a leader, I owe that to them as a teammate.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Democratic Rep.-elect Kai Kahele, combat veteran, says Trump supporters are ‘a force to be reckoned with’

News WWNR -
0
As a progressive Democrat who supports the Green New Deal and "Medicare-for-all," Rep.-elect Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, has had to temper his aspirations for the...
Read more

Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns reflects on how he has changed following first game since mother’s death

News WWNR -
0
Playing his first official game since his mother died in April due to complications from COVID-19, an emotional, reflective Karl-Anthony Towns walked off...
Read more

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

News WWNR -
0
KARACHI, Pakistan -- Pakistan's Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed,...
Read more

Holiday travel surges despite outbreak: ‘Mom’s worth it’

News WWNR -
0
TAMPA, Fla.— Some are elderly and figure they don’t have many Christmases left. Others are trying to keep long-distance romance alive. Some just...
Read more

New Hampshire trooper in stable condition after being shot; suspect dead

News WWNR -
0
A New Hampshire state trooper was in stable condition in a hospital Wednesday night after becoming involved in a confrontation with a male...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Democratic Rep.-elect Kai Kahele, combat veteran, says Trump supporters are ‘a force to be reckoned with’

WWNR -
0
As a progressive Democrat who supports the Green New Deal and "Medicare-for-all," Rep.-elect Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, has had to temper his aspirations for the...
Read more
News

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

WWNR -
0
KARACHI, Pakistan -- Pakistan's Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed,...
Read more
News

Holiday travel surges despite outbreak: ‘Mom’s worth it’

WWNR -
0
TAMPA, Fla.— Some are elderly and figure they don’t have many Christmases left. Others are trying to keep long-distance romance alive. Some just...
Read more
News

New Hampshire trooper in stable condition after being shot; suspect dead

WWNR -
0
A New Hampshire state trooper was in stable condition in a hospital Wednesday night after becoming involved in a confrontation with a male...
Read more
News

Ecstacy, of Hip-hop trio Whodini, dead at 56

WWNR -
0
John "Ecstacy" Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56.Hip-hop trio Whodini's Grand Master Dee confirmed the news to Variety.The cause of death...
Read more
News

Gabbard calls on young, healthy lawmakers to refuse COVID-19 vaccine until elderly, front-line workers get it

WWNR -
0
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, urged her colleagues under the age of 65 to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday until front-line workers and vulnerable populations are adequately...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap