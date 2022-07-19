EMT-B and Advanced EMT classes planned at New River CTC 

[BEAVER, W.Va.] New River Community and Technical College is offering two workforce classes starting in August to help students pursue a career in the emergency medical services field.

Earning an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification allows someone to provide emergency responder care, including basic lifesaving care and first aid. EMT-B lab classes are scheduled in Ghent, Lewisburg and Summersville starting Aug. 22, 2022. The class is offered in a hybrid format allowing students to choose the time and location to attend the weekly lab portion of the class that works best for them. New River CTC’s EMT-B course is a 156 hour class.

Those holding an EMT-B certification can advance in the field of emergency medical services by completing the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) class and earning their certification. The AEMT class teaches skills including caring for critical and emergent patients along with the basic and advanced use of equipment found on an ambulance. The two-semester AEMT course will be offered in Ghent on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Aug. 10, 2022.

Both New River CTC’s EMT-B and AEMT classes are approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

Students interested in continuing their education after earning the EMT-B certification will be prepared to continue their education in New River CTC’s Certificate of Applied Science in Paramedic and test for the National Registry Paramedic Certification by completing one additional semester at the college.

Advance registration is required for both courses. For more information on workforce education offerings at New River CTC or to register, visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.