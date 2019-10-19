39.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 19, 2019 4:53am

England vs Australia – Commentary – Rugby World Cup 2019 – 19 Oct, 2019

By WWNR
NewsSports


  • Western United and Perth Glory played out a 1-1 draw in Geelong, with Tony Popovic’s son Kristian salvaging a point for the Glory with his first A-League goal.

  • Sydney FC coach Steve Corica will do battle with former deputy Ufuk Talay when the Sky Blues host Wellington in the A-League on Sunday.

  • Melbourne City will welcome back in-form Jamie Maclaren but face the prospect of playing Adelaide twice within 72 hours – in the A-League and FFA Cup final.

  • Markus Babbel says last season his Western Sydney side would have found a way to lose instead of winning their A-League clash with Melbourne Victory.

  • Western Sydney provisionally top the A-League table and have put some early pressure on Marco Kurz with a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

  • Ex-Adelaide midfielder Ken Ilso, who has since left the A-League, has been suspended for two years by Football Federation Australia after a positive drugs test.



    • Source link

    Recent Articles

    England vs Australia – Commentary – Rugby World Cup 2019 – 19 Oct, 2019

    News WWNR -
    0
    Western United and Perth Glory played out a 1-1 draw in Geelong, with Tony Popovic's son Kristian salvaging a point for the Glory...
    Read more

    Trump campaign offering ‘Get Over It’ T-shirts after explosive Mulvaney presser

    News WWNR -
    0
    It appears the Trump 2020 campaign is looking to capitalize on the "Get over it" advice that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick...
    Read more

    Paxton, Hicks answer call in Yankees’ season-saving win

    News WWNR -
    0
    1:20 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees will live to...
    Read more

    Pence to deliver China policy speech next Thursday: White House official

    News WWNR -
    0
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to deliver his second major policy speech on China next Thursday, a White House official told Reuters,...
    Read more

    Kyrie Irving addresses China issues, closed-door meeting with Adam Silver

    News WWNR -
    0
    NEW YORK -- Following a Brooklyn Nets preseason game Friday that saw two groups of protesters wearing T-shirts that said "Stand with Hong...
    Read more

    Related Stories

    News

    Trump campaign offering ‘Get Over It’ T-shirts after explosive Mulvaney presser

    WWNR -
    0
    It appears the Trump 2020 campaign is looking to capitalize on the "Get over it" advice that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick...
    Read more
    News

    Paxton, Hicks answer call in Yankees’ season-saving win

    WWNR -
    0
    1:20 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees will live to...
    Read more
    News

    Pence to deliver China policy speech next Thursday: White House official

    WWNR -
    0
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to deliver his second major policy speech on China next Thursday, a White House official told Reuters,...
    Read more
    News

    Kyrie Irving addresses China issues, closed-door meeting with Adam Silver

    WWNR -
    0
    NEW YORK -- Following a Brooklyn Nets preseason game Friday that saw two groups of protesters wearing T-shirts that said "Stand with Hong...
    Read more
    News

    Michael Moore joining AOC at Bernie Sanders rally in NYC to announce endorsement

    WWNR -
    0
    Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore announced Friday that he will be joining Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at a rally in New York City on Saturday for...
    Read more
    News

    UFC Fight Night Boston — Dominick Reyes vs Chris Weidman, live results and analysis

    WWNR -
    0
    Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman will be fighting with the possibility the winner will get a shot at Jon Jones' light heavyweight title. Chris...
    Read more

    Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

    © WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
    Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap