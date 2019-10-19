England vs Australia – Commentary – Rugby World Cup 2019 – 19 Oct, 2019

Western United and Perth Glory played out a 1-1 draw in Geelong, with Tony Popovic’s son Kristian salvaging a point for the Glory with his first A-League goal.

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica will do battle with former deputy Ufuk Talay when the Sky Blues host Wellington in the A-League on Sunday.

Melbourne City will welcome back in-form Jamie Maclaren but face the prospect of playing Adelaide twice within 72 hours – in the A-League and FFA Cup final.

Markus Babbel says last season his Western Sydney side would have found a way to lose instead of winning their A-League clash with Melbourne Victory.

Western Sydney provisionally top the A-League table and have put some early pressure on Marco Kurz with a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory.