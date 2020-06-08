62.2 F
Beckley
Monday, June 8, 2020 10:26am

‘Enough is enough’: South African opposition leads protests outside U.S. missions

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with South African security forces enforcing the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Demonstrators gathered outside U.S. missions in South African cities on Monday to condemn the killing of George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody has set off a wave of protests worldwide and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Protesters led by opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carried placards saying “Black Lives Matter” and “Black people are not slaves” outside the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria and consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The leader of the ultra-left EFF, Julius Malema, told a crowd of several hundred protesters outside the embassy that it was important for South Africans to stand in solidarity with African Americans.

“We left our homes to come here and say enough is enough,” Malema said. African Americans had supported the anti-apartheid movement and “when they are going through such a difficult period it’s important that we too pay solidarity”, he added.

South Africa remains deeply scarred by its apartheid and colonial past, with attempts at racial reconciliation frequently marred by incidents of racism.

Twenty-six years after the end of white minority rule, white people still control much of the economy despite accounting for just 8% of the population.

EFF protesters also knelt at a busy intersection in Johannesburg’s financial district for 9 minutes, about the amount of time a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck before he died in Minneapolis on May 25. Some of them wore T-shirts with the words “I can’t breathe”.

Videos on social media showed EFF protesters in Cape Town singing “What did we do? Our sin is being black” in the isiZulu language.

Reporting by Shafiek Tassiem in Pretoria, Alexander Winning and Promit Mukherjee in Johannesburg; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Spanish league not ruling out fans in stadiums this season

News WWNR -
0
The Spanish league is not ruling out the return of fans to stadiums this season.League president Javier Tebas said Sunday he is in...
Read more

‘Enough is enough’: South African opposition leads protests outside U.S. missions

News WWNR -
0
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police...
Read more

Spurs’ Gregg Popovich ’embarrassed as a white person’ over death of George Floyd

News WWNR -
0
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in a video Saturday he was “embarrassed as a white person” to “actually watch a lynching”...
Read more

President Donald Trump reopens anthem debate with tweet aimed at Roger Goodell

News WWNR -
0
In response to commissioner Roger Goodell's video last week in which he said the NFL erred in how it dealt with player protests...
Read more

US soccer considering repealing ban on players kneeling during national anthem: report

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) is thinking about potentially doing away with its policy that requires national team players to stand during the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Spanish league not ruling out fans in stadiums this season

WWNR -
0
The Spanish league is not ruling out the return of fans to stadiums this season.League president Javier Tebas said Sunday he is in...
Read more
News

Spurs’ Gregg Popovich ’embarrassed as a white person’ over death of George Floyd

WWNR -
0
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in a video Saturday he was “embarrassed as a white person” to “actually watch a lynching”...
Read more
News

President Donald Trump reopens anthem debate with tweet aimed at Roger Goodell

WWNR -
0
In response to commissioner Roger Goodell's video last week in which he said the NFL erred in how it dealt with player protests...
Read more
News

US soccer considering repealing ban on players kneeling during national anthem: report

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) is thinking about potentially doing away with its policy that requires national team players to stand during the...
Read more
News

RI officials apologize to black firefighter who says he was profiled

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials apologized to a black Rhode...
Read more
News

Trump shrugs off Colin Powell’s support for Biden, brings up WMD UN speech

WWNR -
0
President Trump late Sunday responded to former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s earlier announcement that he will be supporting Joe Biden for president...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap