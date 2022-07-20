EPA to Announce Available Funding for Clean School Buses

Raleigh County, WV – To replace the nation’s fleet of diesel school buses with clean, American-made, zero-emission buses, the U.S. EPA is currently accepting applications from school districts as part of a $500 million funding effort under the Biden/Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). EPA will announce and encourage the Raleigh County Schools and other schools in West Virginia to apply for the Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Raleigh County Schools meet EPA’s criteria under the BIL

Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other health problems that hurt our communities and cause students to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. New, zero-emission and low-emission buses will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but produce cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities that the buses drive through each day. Applicants, like Raleigh County Schools, who meet one or more of the prioritization criteria will be offered more funding per bus and receive preference in the selection process.

The application process closes August 19, 2022.