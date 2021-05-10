Equine Therapy open in Beaver

Lola Rizer



Beaver, WV – (WWNR) A quick google of Equine Therapy shows that horses have the ability in the right circumstances and with trained professionals to help in many facets of therapy.

Physical and emotional. They are being used as a stress relieving treatment that shows positive medical benefits.

A Broken Spur Riding Academy Located in Beaver, WV is a PATH International Member Center and Nonprofit organization that provides equine assisted activities and therapies to individuals with disabilities, able bodied individuals and Veterans. A Broken Spur is now open and accepting students, clients and volunteers. We had a chance to visit with Founder Sara Dorsey during their open house Mothers Day weekend, it was her own passion for Horses, a medical condition of her own and her career in the medical field that inspired her to open A Broken Spur.

You can listen to the conversation here:

If you are interested in finding out more you can reach out to Sarah and her team here :

(304) 677-5834

abrokenspurwv@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/abrokenspurwv

116 Carl Vest Rd Beaver WV 25813