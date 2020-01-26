34.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:16am

Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar could not be expected to respect a ceasefire called between his forces and pro-government troops in Libya.

Commenting on reported violations of the truce, Erdogan said: “It is not possible to expect mercy and understanding from someone like this (Haftar) on the ceasefire”.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognized government based in Tripoli and has repeatedly described Haftar and his forces as illegitimate.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020....
Read more

AOC bashes ICE, Sanders bashes Trump during Iowa rally

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged supporters of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday night to start "tipping people off" if they...
Read more

Bruins’ David Pastrnak surprised to win All-Star MVP in losing effort

News WWNR -
0
ST. LOUIS -- Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was surprised he won the NHL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award, and the new...
Read more

Jesse Watters says ‘it’s over’ after watching Trump legal team’s opening Senate impeachment defense

News WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters blasted Democrats Saturday on "Watters' World," accusing them of lying about the facts of their case against President Trump during the Senate...
Read more

Dinner download: Tape surfaces of Trump calling for envoy’s firing

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Halfway through a dinner at the Trump Hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump can be heard giving the order to remove...
Read more

Related Stories

News

AOC bashes ICE, Sanders bashes Trump during Iowa rally

WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged supporters of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday night to start "tipping people off" if they...
Read more
News

Bruins’ David Pastrnak surprised to win All-Star MVP in losing effort

WWNR -
0
ST. LOUIS -- Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was surprised he won the NHL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award, and the new...
Read more
News

Jesse Watters says ‘it’s over’ after watching Trump legal team’s opening Senate impeachment defense

WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters blasted Democrats Saturday on "Watters' World," accusing them of lying about the facts of their case against President Trump during the Senate...
Read more
News

Dinner download: Tape surfaces of Trump calling for envoy’s firing

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Halfway through a dinner at the Trump Hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump can be heard giving the order to remove...
Read more
News

Elizabeth Warren wins endorsement of Des Moines Register, Iowa’s top newspaper

WWNR -
0
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., won a key endorsement Saturday when Iowa’s largest newspaper announced that it will back her for the Democratic presidential nomination, just days...
Read more
News

Full video released of Trump discussing Ukraine ambassador’s ouster: Watch the tape

WWNR -
0
Fox News has obtained the full video of an April 2018 meeting where President Trump told associates that he wanted then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap